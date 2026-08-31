Shalini Pandey BREAKS SILENCE on her indecent viral video, strongly condemns 'abuse of technology': 'It is deeply disturbing to see...'

Shalini Pandey is disheartened, disturbed by the recent viral video of her posing topless. The actress have decided to clarify and even requested fans not to promote the fake, AI-generated video.

Actress Shalini Pandey is deeply disturbed by the recent viral topless video of her. She took her thoughts to social media, dropped a statement, and clarified that the video crashing the internet ain't real, but AI-generated. A few days back, a video of Shalini posing topless went viral. The video looked like an extension of a similar photoshoot, in which she's standing bare-backed facing the camera. After the topless video went viral, Shalini clarified it once and for all.

Shalini is deeply disturbed by the fake AI video

Shalini dropped a statement, addressing the 'fake, AI-generated' video, and wrote, "The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me. It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women." Shalini further wrote, "I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe such misuse of technology should never be normalised." The Arjun Reddy actress further requested the fans not to engage and rather report the fake video. She added, "If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately." Shalini concluded, "I request everyone to be responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach."

What is the AI-generated video of Shalini Pandey?

On her social media, Shalini shared her Italy vacay photos with the caption, "I miss who I get to be in an Italian summer. Free, silly, sun-bathed, just existing in my body, completely enjoying the privilege of being a woman, and getting to do all this with a friend who matches my freak. I miss that." After her vacay post went viral, a video from the photo shoot also shows topless Shalini, happily posing for the camera while holding her hands over her top, covering her modesty. Netizens got puzzled after the video went viral, quipping if it's real or AI. But now Shalini herself clarified and put the speculations to rest.

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