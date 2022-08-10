Shaktiman star Mukesh Khanna's 'sex racket' comment goes viral, here's how netizens reacted

Mukesh Khanna/File photo

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who rose to fame for his portrayal of Shaktimaan and Bhishma in TV serial Mahabharat, is making headlines yet again. Mukesh Khanna, who has been in the news in the past for his controversial remarks on several occasions, has been receiving flak for his recent comments about the character of girls who may ask boys for sex. Mukesh Khanna expresses his opinion by sharing videos on his YouTube channel Bheeshm International.

A portion of a recent video of the senior actor has been going viral on social media in which Mukesh Khanna is heard saying that if girls ask boys for sex then they are running a business aka sex racket and warned men of 'such girls', suggesting they stay away from them. Mukesh shared the video with the title 'Kya aapko bhi aisi ladkiya lubhati hain? (Do such girls lure you?)'.

A popular Instagram handle shared a part of the Mukesh Khanna's video where he is advising the viewers to not get attracted or lured by females asking for sex. however, the actor's comments about 'girls who ask for sex not belonging to a civilised society', did not go down too well with social media users.

In the now-viral video, Mukesh Khanna is heard saying, "Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe ‘I want to have sex with you’, wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai. Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi agar woh karti hai toh woh sabhya samaj ki nahi hai woh uska dandha hai yeh, aap uske bhaagidaar mat baniye (When a girl tells a boy 'I want to have sex with you', then she's isn't just another girl, she's running a business because no girl living in a civilized society would say such things. No girl would ever say such shameless things, if she does then she does not belong to a civilised society, it's her business, you must not be a party to it)."

READ: Akshay Kumar calls Bhumi Pednekar 'secure actor' ahead of Raksha Bandhan's release, says 'starry tantrums...'

Reacting to Mukesh Khanna's video, a netizen commented, "sorry shaktimaan, this time you're the one in the wrong here." "Amazing logic. I understand though, that no girl might have said this to him. So it’s great for him to remain in this delusion for lifem" wrote another. "Arey Shaktimaan, ye kis line me aa gaye aap?" asked an Instagram user. "Okay cool. Now make another video with “sabhya samaaj ka ladka," suggested another netizen.

However, it seems like teh actor's comments have been taken out of context. If one goes to Mukesh Khanna's YouTube channel and watches the full video, the veteran star is trying to warn social media users of sex rackets and online sex scams while suggesting men block girls asking for sex online.

Mukesh also mentioned in his video that too receives such messages on WhatsApp while adding that if such girls exist, then the society has certainly suffered a downfall. He also said that earlier the women had the prvilege to say 'no' but now men are the ones to say 'no'.

Earlier, Mukesh Khanna was in the news after he had called Kapil Sharma's comedy talk-show ''vulgar' and 'the worst'.