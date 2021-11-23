‘Shaktimaan’ actor Mukesh Khanna calls Kangana Ranaut ‘Chaaplus’ over her Independence day statement

Mukesh Khanna took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note on Kangana Ranaut.

Famous actor Mukesh Khanna, who is known for portraying the character of ‘Shaktimaan’, has called Kangana Ranaut ‘Chaaplus’ over her controversial comment on India’s Independence. Earlier, Kangana defended her Independence Day comment and said that she has not disrespected freedom fighters and martyrs.

Kangana Ranaut's views on “real freedom” have caused quite a stir. Kangana had reportedly said, “Freedom got through begging, is not real freedom. We achieved real freedom in 2014.” Later, she clarified and said that she didn’t disrespect any freedom fighters and martyrs. She further stated that if her statement regarding freedom is proven to be incorrect, she will return her Padma Shri.

Several celebrities including Rakhi Sawant slammed the actress, criticised her remarks. Recently, Mukesh Khanna took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note about the same. He slammed the actress in Hindi, he mentioned, “Many people have been asking me time and again why you have not commented on the derogatory remark made on India’s independence of the country? So let me tell you. I have given. But maybe it’s not read. childish. It was ridiculous. Chaploosi se prerit tha (It was flattering).”

Mukesh Khanna further wrote, “Was it a sign of ignorance or a side effect of the Padma Award? I don’t know. But everyone knows this and also believes that our country became independent on August 15, 1947. Even trying to address it differently would be nothing short of foolishness.”

He sarcastically mentioned, “But here I would also like to disclose that whether to say or sing it.. gave us azaadi ‘bina khadag bina dhaal, sabarmati ke sant tune kar diya kamal’.. is as far from reality as the above statement. The reality is that if anyone created the fear of running away in the mind of the British government, it was the sacrifice of countless revolutionaries of the country, the fear of Subhas Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj and the rebellion of his own soldiers. SO STOP MAKING SUCH CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENT !!”

Mukesh Khanna concluded by asking Kangana to stop making such controversial statement.