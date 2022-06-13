Shakti Kapoor breaks silence on his son Siddhanth Kapoor's detention in Bengaluru drug case

Siddhanth Kapoor/Instagram

Siddhanth Kapoor, son of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of Shraddha Kapoor, has been detained at the Ulsoor police station by the Bengaluru police on the night of June 12 after he tested positive for drugs at a rave party. Now, his father Shakti has expressed his views on the controversial issue.

Speaking to HT City, Shakti has said, “I’m in Mumbai and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained." The actor even added that this piece of shocking news cannot be true.

"Yes, he is a DJ (disco jockey) and he plays at parties, and that’s what he was in Bengaluru for. I don’t know where are all these reports coming from. I will talk to my son very soon and know the details. But I know this can’t be true", the actor added when he was asked if his son Siddhanth was in Bengaluru for work.



READ | Aryan Khan, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty: Celebs involved in drugs case

As per a report in India Today, the cops acted on a tip-off and raided a party at a hotel on MG Road. When the cops sent several samples of people suspected to have consumed drugs at the party, Siddhanth's drug test result came out to be positive. He was among the six people whose drug test result was positive, as per the India Today report.

Siddhanth Kapoor has worked as an assistant director on films like Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, and Bhool Bhulaiya and performed as an actor in movies like Jazbaa, Haseena Parkar, and Chehre. On the other hand, Shakti Kapoor was last seen in the Amazon Prime web series Guilty Minds.