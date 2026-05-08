Shakti Kapoor breaks silence on death hoax, calls viral rumours 'not good', will file cyber complaint - Watch viral video

Shati Kapoor has said he plans to take legal action and file a cyber complaint against those spreading the false news about his death. He has also assured his fans that he is "happy and healthy."

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has reacted strongly after fake reports about his death started circulating online. The actor called the rumours "completely fake" and said he is "healthy and happy."

Shakti Kapoor on his death rumours

In a video message shared on his Instagram account, Shakti Kapoor called rumours "not good." The veteran actor said he plans to take legal action and file a cyber complaint against those spreading the false news. Addressing his fans and followers, Kapoor said, "Hello everyone, the news of my death is completely fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it. I am going to cyber complain about it. But this is not good. That's not good."

Legacy of Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most popular character actors and is known for playing both comic and villainous roles. Over the years, he has appeared in more than 700 films and became especially famous during the 1980s and 1990s. Some of his well-known films include Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, Chaalbaaz, Coolie No. 1, Judwaa, Satte Pe Satta and Bol Radha Bol.

Shakti Kapoor's recent projects

The actor was last seen in the 2025 romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film starred Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Before that, he also appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 blockbuster crime drama Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on streaming platforms