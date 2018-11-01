Shakeela- Not a Porn Star: Logo of Richa Chadha's film unveiled

The makers of 'Shakeela', on Thursday, unveiled the logo of the film and it features the film's tagline - Not a Porn Star. The film's tag line challenges popular notion of Shakeela Khan being a soft porn actor. The Richa Chadha starrer is set to give an in depth story of a woman who became an overnight superstar.

She made her own choices and took great pride in her work. But it's her growing years, her influences that director Indrajit Lankesh was always more interested in. Speaking of it, director Indrajit said, “I was unaware of Shakeela until I worked with her for a film in 2003 and instantly I was pulled to her story and wanted to make a film on her. We always see rags to riches stories but this is a rags to riches to rags story of a woman who has seek peaks of luxury and then lost it all and to see how and what happened is what really sparks great interest”.

Richa added saying, “When I was offered this role I was very apprehensive but then I met Shakeela and I saw her gutsy attitude and it became easy. She had forgiven everyone who had done ill to her in her life and she has moved on and is in solace living a minimal life. Even today when she works, she commands great respect and that’s the story we wish to bring forth”.