Shaitaan public review: Fans laud Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, Janki's 'powerhouse' performances in 'edge-of-the-seat thriller'

Netizens laud Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Janki Bodiwala's performances in Shaitaan.

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's much-awaited horror thriller Shaitaan has finally hit the theatres today (March 8). The film opened to largely positive response from the audience with fans lauding the performances of cast.

Cine-goers are amazed by the performances of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Janki Bodiwala who made her Bollywood debut with Shaitaan. The fans can't stop praising the gripping storyline of the film that keeps them at the edge of their seats.

One of the tweets read, "Shaitaan = outstanding. Treat for horror lovers. #Shaitaan is the thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seat. There is not a single dull moment in the movie. What a performance by @ActorMadhavan and @ajaydevgn #ShaitaanReview."

Another user wrote, "#Shaitaan - A Highly engaging Seat Edge thriller. Recommend for Thriller Fans. What a performance from Madhavan."

Another user wrote, "#Shaitaan is the thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seats...With the tense scenarios created, there is almost never a dull moment in the film...Maddy & Janki are brilliant."

Another tweet read, "#Shaitaan actually kept me at the edge of a seat. @ajaydevgn always nails it when it comes to the role of a father. @ActorMadhavan & @imjankibodiwala were literally terrifying. Climax was outstanding. Indeed the Masterpiece imb in the supernatural thriller genre."

Another user wrote, "I'm trying so hard to find a mistakes in #Shaitaan movie, but I couldn't find a single mistake in this movie.#Drishyam2 is nothing in front of #Shaitaan , But So difficult for #Shaitaan to cross 200cr At the Indian Box Office. Movie is Definitely going on Super hit."

Another user wrote, "The cinematography in #Shaitaan is top-notch! Each frame is beautifully captured, plot, stellar performances, and unexpected twists make it a must-watch."

Another user shared his view and wrote, "Just when you think you've seen it all, #Shaitaan comes along!

@ajaydevgn and @ActorMadhavan deliver powerhouse performances, keeping you on the edge of your seat! #ShaitaanInCinemas."

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan stars Ajay Devgn as a dotting father ready to fight for his daughter (played by Janki Bodiwala) who has been hynotised by R Madhavan. The film also stars Jyothika as Janki's mother. The film is a remake of Gujarati film, Vash and is entertaining the audience in the theatres.