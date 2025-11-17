FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shahrukhz by Danube: Shah Rukh Khan says Dubai property named after him will be 'affordable' for..., its valuation is Rs...

The 55-storey commercial tower Shahrukhz By Danube in Dubai will feature a statue of the superstar in his iconic arms-outstretched pose at the entrance.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 04:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shahrukhz by Danube: Shah Rukh Khan says Dubai property named after him will be 'affordable' for..., its valuation is Rs...
Shahruzkhz by Danube
Shah Rukh Khan will have a tower named after him in Dubai. The real estate company Danube Properties made the announcement last week in Mumbai at the event, which was attended by the superstar himself and his close friend and choreographer-director Farah Khan.  The 55-storey commercial tower will be called Shahrukhz By Danube and will feature a statue of the superstar in his iconic arms-outstretched pose at the entrance. It is expected to be completed in 2029.

At the launch event, the Danube Group founder and chairman Rizwan Sajan also said, "Shahrukhz by Danube will not be only in Dubai, you will find it across the world. You will find Shahrukhz tower it in New York, London, Delhi and Mumbai. This legacy will be taken across the world." Shah Rukh also stated, "It's very affordable, especially for the people who are starting out their lives in Dubai and they want to get somewhere in their lives. I think for them this is going to be such a big boon and hopefully an inspiration." The entire valuation of the Shahrukhz by Danube in Dubai is currently estimated at around Rs 4,000 crore.

Sharing the announcement video for the same on his social media platforms, the Swades actor wrote, "It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever. Dubai has always been a special place for me - a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility.  Shahrukhz by Danube - this Commercial tower is a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you. I’m honoured to be associated with Danube Properties a brand that mirrors the same spirit of aspiration and excellence."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his action-packed entertainer King, whose first look was revealed on Khan's 60th birthday on November 2. The Siddharth Anand directorial also marks Suhana Khan's theatrical debut and also features a star-studded ensemble consisting of Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Jaideep Ahlawat among others. It is slated to release in cinemas in 2026.

