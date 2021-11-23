Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' depicts emotional story of a helpless father, failed cricketer-WATCH trailer

After the success of ‘Kabir Singh’, Shahid Kapoor’s fans were eagerly waiting to watch their favourite superstar on 70 MM once again. After two years of wait, the time has come. The much-awaited Shahid-starrer ‘Jersey’ is just around the corner. The first official look of the film was launched on Monday amidst much hysteria and excitement. And if the reactions to the poster are anything to go by, ‘Jersey’ has already hit it out of the park. Riding high on the successful response to the poster, the ‘Jersey’ trailer has been launched on Tuesday.

The trailer of the film ‘Jersey’ features Shahid Kapoor fronting the most-anticipated drama of the year. For the first time, Mrunal Thakur will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor. The trailer captures the sensational chemistry between the pair and marks the return of seasoned actor Pankaj Kapur to the big screen. The film will witness yet another shade of Shahid’s stellar versatility like never before. Celebrating the human spirit and the power of dreams, Jersey will give a platform to the underdog story to be heard and seen.

Watch Trailer:

Speaking about the trailer, producer Aman Gill said, “Thank you for all the love and affection that Jersey’s official first look has received so far! The excitement continues today with the launch of the film’s trailer. Jersey is dedicated to the power of dreams and is a celebration of the human spirit. Shahid has done a brilliant job of perfectly capturing this sentiment and we cannot wait to have you watch the film very soon!”

Presented by Allu Aravind, ‘Jersey’ is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who won the award for the original Telugu version of the film, Produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. The film will release in theatres on December 31, 2021.