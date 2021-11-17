Shahid Kapoor's film 'Bull' to release on THIS date

Mark your calendars as makers of superstar Shahid Kapoor-starrer action film ‘Bull’ have locked the film's theatrical release date as April 7, 2023. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news through his Twitter handle on Wednesday. “SHAHID KAPOOR: ‘BULL’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #Bull - starring #ShahidKapoor - to release in *cinemas* on 7 April 2023... Directed by #AdityaNimbalkar... Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar, #AmarButala and #GarimaMehta,” he tweeted.

As per Deadline, the upcoming film is set in the 1980s, inspired by events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. Debutant Aditya Nimbalkar will helm the project. Excited about the film, Shahid shared, “Bull is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour.”

T-Series’ head honcho Bhushan Kumar is producing ‘Bull’ alongside Guilty By Association partners Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Most probably, ‘Bull’ will go on floors in early 2022.

Apart from ‘Bull’, Shahid will be seen in the film ‘Jersey’. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, ‘Jersey’ is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The story revolves around a disgraced cricketer who makes a comeback after his little kid exhibits an interest in owning a team jersey. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur play pivotal parts in the remake.

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajput in 2015. Mira is not just a star wife but a lifestyle blogger too. Speaking with Filmfare in the past, Shahid spoke about life with Mira by saying, “She got married so young, had two kids, and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart.” (With inputs from ANI)