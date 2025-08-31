Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pawan Singh Net Worth: Bhojpuri star owns 4 flats in Mumbai, Lucknow bungalow; boasts luxury cars including Range Rover

'Wo phone uthaye hai na?': Manoj Tiwari takes swipe at MS Dhoni amid Team India mentorship rumours

Shahid Kapoor wraps up his fourth film with Vishal Bhardwaj, secretly titled movie to be announced soon: 'Excitement levels off the charts'

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta loses one more talent: Meet Chaya Nayak, Indian-origin techie who joins Open AI as....

Param Sundari cast educational qualification: How educated Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and others actors are?

Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: State suffers lose of over Rs 30000 lakh, death toll reaches 320, several roads disrupted

PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting with Xi Jinping in Tinjian: 'Differences should not turn into...'

Top 10 richest countries in Asia: Where India, China, Russia stand; check full list

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Sundar Pichai's Google, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta announces partnership in..., RIL visions for 'AI...'

Janhvi Kapoor drapes traditional Paithani saree, honouring 2,000-year-old timeless legacy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pawan Singh Net Worth: Bhojpuri star owns 4 flats in Mumbai, Lucknow bungalow; boasts luxury cars including Range Rover

Pawan Singh Net Worth: Bhojpuri star owns 4 flats in Mumbai, Lucknow bungalow; b

Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: State suffers lose of over Rs 30000 lakh, death toll reaches 320, several roads disrupted

Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: State suffers lose of over Rs 30000 lakh...

Top 10 richest countries in Asia: Where India, China, Russia stand; check full list

Top 10 richest countries in Asia: Where India, China, Russia stand; check full

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shahid Kapoor wraps up his fourth film with Vishal Bhardwaj, secretly titled movie to be announced soon: 'Excitement levels off the charts'

Triptii Dimri, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, and Avinash Tiwary are the other actors in the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 03:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shahid Kapoor wraps up his fourth film with Vishal Bhardwaj, secretly titled movie to be announced soon: 'Excitement levels off the charts'
Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up his next with director Vishal Bhardwaj. The Kabir Singh actor revealed that his "excitement levels are off the charts" for his fourth collaboration with the filmmaker. Shahid dropped a black and white photo with Vishal, in which the actor and director duo can be seen discussing something behind the monitor.

Expressing his excitement, Kapoor wrote on his Instagram, "And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj . Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done. As always it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY I am HAIDER and now I am......"

Praising his co-stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, and Disha Patani, Shahid added, "This post can’t be complete without including the stellar cast @tripti_dimri who I had a total blast with. Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive can’t reveal much more here brother. Have to say @dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can’t wait to collaborate again you are so much fun. And there’s is one more actor one of my favs who can’t really be revealed but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one."

Towards the end of the post, the Jab We Met actor showed his gratitude to the production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. "And lastly @nadiadwalagrandson for putting this all together. This one’s SUPER SPECIAL," he concluded.

For the unversed, Shahid and Vishal have previously worked on three movies - Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017).

READ | Ranvir Shorey reveals why he rejected Tiger Zinda Hai, says he did Tiger 3 in anger

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Rashid Khan’s elder brother passes away; Shaheen Afridi’s act of kindness goes viral
Rashid Khan’s elder brother passes away; Shaheen Afridi’s act of kindness goes
Were 50% tariffs on India due to US President Trump's 'personal pique'? Jefferies claims real reason is not Russian oil purchase but...
Were 50% tariffs on India due to US President Trump's 'personal pique'?
Param Sundari cast educational qualification: How educated Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and others actors are?
educated Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and others actors education
Watch: RR's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi engages fans with cricket, kabaddi skills at PKL 12 Vizag launch
Vaibhav Suryavanshi engages fans with cricket, kabaddi skills at PKL 12 Vizag
Artist creates Premanand Maharaj-inspired Lord Ganesha idol, internet says 'you can't compare...'
Artist creates Premanand Maharaj-inspired Lord Ganesha idol, internet says 'you
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE