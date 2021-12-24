Mira Rajput shows ‘last-minute’ Christmas tree decorated by kids Misha, Zain

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, posted a video of their Christmas tree, which was decorated by their two children, Misha and Zain. She disclosed in an Instagram post that the tree they had been utilising for the past four years had been lost.

“The one where the Christmas Tree got lost,” Mira wrote in an Instagram post. “Yes.. We lost the Christmas tree. I’ve used the same beautiful 6ft tall, deeply coniferous green tree for the last 4 years and added a couple of new ornaments each year. Every year it comes out from a box labelled ‘Christmas’ and goes back in promptly on the 26th of December (as much as I love seasonal decoration, I’m a creature of habit with OCD so I like things to be cleared out pronto),” she explained.

“But as luck would have it we searched the ENTIRE house and could NOT find the box with the tree, the skirt and the stockings. Just the box of decorations. I was super bummed despite acting cool in front of the kids,” she said.

Mira bought another Christmas tree because their usual one was missing.

“This was a last-minute tree that I bought, and yea I don’t love it but the kids loved decorating it. They did it entirely this time and I didn’t meddle so the decorations aren’t evenly spaced but that doesn’t matter; they loved it. The star is also too big for this baby stand-in, but well it looks sweet and it was easy for Zain to decorate,” she wrote.

Mira expressed hope that she would be able to locate the box containing her original Christmas tree and stated that she had asked her neighbours and mother if she had given it to them to store.

“My dad has a theory of black holes in the Rajput household where things magically disappear and are never found again. I guess the same is happening with me!” she wrote.