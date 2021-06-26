Mira Rajput shares adorable photo with brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter, latter calls her 'bhaabhidoll'

Bollywood hunk Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is a star in her own right. Her massive social media following is proof that the star wife has managed to make a special place in the hearts of netizens. Not just that, her huge has also led brands to rope her in to endorse their products, in turn giving her wings as an influencer.

However, Mira's Instagram handle is not just about endorsing brands. It's a mix of her personal and professional life. She often shares photos with Shahid, her family and even solo pictures that give a glimpse into her lifestyle.

On Saturday, taking to her Instagram handle, Mira posted an adorable photo with brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter with whom she shares a sweet bond. In the photo, Ishaan and Mira can be seen lovingly hugging each other as they smile for the camera. "Playgroup," Mira captioned the photo. "Bhaabhidoll," commented Ishaan, and followed it up with a red heart emoji.

Take a look at the photo here:

Recently, Mira had shared a photo with Ishaan and Shahid flaunting their post-workout look. The trio looked chic and trendy in their sporty avatar. While both the brothers donned vests and shorts, Mira rocked in a pink sports bra and black leggings. Ishaan even had a pair of black shades on. They can be seen standing in a park while striking a pose for the camera. While captioning the photo, Mira wrote, "Dream Team."

Take a look here:

Ishaan and Mira share a lovely bond and have been close to each other much like friends ever since Shahid tied the knot with the latter.