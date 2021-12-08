Mira Rajput's insanely hot photo in black sports bra and biker shorts breaks the internet

Did you get Mira Rajput's memo for Tuesdays? Well, it's short and simple. A fitness enthusiast, Mira prefers keeping her Tuesdays as her leg day. A practitioner of yoga, Mira also thoroughly loves her HIIT workouts and treats her fans with regular updates about her yoga sessions as well her fitness routine. In the recent past, she has also conducted a few yoga workshops and believes in motivating her fan base on social media to incorporate a healthy lifestyle by sharing snippets of her healthy food choices and workout videos.

On Tuesday, Mira dropped a sizzling hot picture of herself showing off her toned legs, not to mention of course it the fabulous result of consistently working out on her leg day.

In the now-viral photo, Mira can be seen striking a pose on the deck of her terrace, soaking up in the December sun. She's seen posing in a side profile and mostly has her back facing the camera. In the picture, Mira is seen showing off her tined legs as well as her fit body dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of biker shorts. "Hope you got the memo," she captioned the post and referred to the leg day of her workout calendar. Mira followed up her caption with the hashtags #legday and #slowburn.

Take a look at her photo here:

On Monday, Mira had shared a series of mirror selfies giving fans a glimpse of her stunning look for her date night with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. Dressed in a sexy black pleather outfit, Mira looked every bit the stunning diva she is. Take a look at the photos below:

Days ago, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, with their kids Misha and Zain had jetted off to the Maldives for a family vacation. The couple had shared some jaw-dropping photos from their holiday and took social media by storm.

Check out some photos below:



Workwise, while Mira is focussing on growing her social media presence, Shahid is currently gearing up for the release of 'Jersey' which hits theatres on December 31.