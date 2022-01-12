Mira Rajput says 'tough business' to holiday with Misha, Zain; drops amusing video - Watch

Mira Rajput Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor's wife, shared an amusing video on her Instagram account on Wednesday comparing how her holidays with kids begin and end. For the unversed, Shahid and Mira are blessed with two children - Misha and Zain.

She divided her Instagram reel into two sections as she wrote these words on top of them - 'How A Holiday With Kids Begins' and 'How A Holiday With Kids Ends'. For the first part, Mira was seen strolling in a garden and a mall in fashionable outfits. As the second part begins, she is seen in a casual avatar jumping into the bed. She titled the video as "Holiday + Kids = ?" and wrote a long caption along with the same.

In the first paragraph, she listed down the pros of holidaying with kids as she wrote, "While we’re all back to virtually holidaying and zoom parties, I couldn’t help but remember the zillion and one mixed feelings I had while travelling with my kids. It’s great 1-1 bonding time, we get to indulge in long lazy breakfasts together with no rules, a lot of pool time and doing kiddie activities in various places together and seeing their faces light up. The kid in me just comes alive and I have so much fun doing all those things with them."

She continued her post with the next paragraph detailing out the cons of being on a holiday with kids. "BUT. It’s tough business. For kids below a certain age they can feel overwhelmed that starts a dominos effect on the entire trip, it also requires A LOT of planning in advance, food stops, and patience for unexpected changes in plans. It also calls for crazy packing (which you know I dislike anyway) and even with lists just gets tedious. I’m also so tired towards the evening that as much as I want to go out I struggle to put some heels on", she wrote.

Concluding her thoughts, Mira shared that she prefers a destination like the Maldives. She added, "I much preferred a destination like the Maldives which has a relaxed pace and not too many things to check off the FOMO list. Crazy with, crazier without I guess? What do you guys think?"

Shahid and Mira married in July 2015 in a private ceremony in Gurgaon. The couple, along with their two kids, vacationed in Maldives and Dubai last year.