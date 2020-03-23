Shahid Kapoor was asked one word for Kiara Advani but you could take his answer as a warning

Kiara Advani was recently in news after 'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda expressed his desire to work with her. She is now making headlines because of her 'Kabir Singh' co-star Shahid Kapoor, who was asked to describe Kiara in one word but failed to do so. He, instead, went ahead and gave a warning to the fan.

Shahid went on to repeat his 'Kabir Singh' magic for Kiara Advani. He wrote, "Kisne Touch Kiya" after the fan asked the actor to describe Kiara in one word. Shahid hosted the Q&A session on Instagram asking his fans 'sawaal?' (questions?)

Here's the story Shahid posted:

Soon after 'Kabir Singh' trailer released, the still turned into a meme that became viral and was all over the internet for various reasons. In fact it was recently used with US president Donald Trump's face photoshopped instead of Shahid Kapoor's, after photoshopped images of his daughter Ivanka Trump floated on the internet.

Co-incidentally 'Kabir Singh' went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2019, and gave Shahid Kapoor his due as an actor after 15 years of working in the industry. The movie was the Hindi remake of 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Arjun Reddy' starring Vijay Deverakonda.