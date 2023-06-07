Shahid Kapoor trolled for saying ‘marriage is about women fixing men’, netizens call him ‘Kabir Singh part 2'

Shahid Kapoor trolled for saying ‘marriage is about women fixing men’

Shahid Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Bloody Daddy. The actor’s video from one of the interviews went viral on social media wherein he could be heard saying that ‘marriage is about women fixing men’ and the actor got brutally trolled by the netizens.

On Tuesday, a Reddit user shared a video of Shahid Kapoor from his interview with Film Companion. In the interview, the actor shared his views on marriage and said, “This entire marriage thing is about one thing: is that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of his life is going to be a journey of him getting fixed and becoming a decent person. That's pretty much what life is about.”

A section of society seemed to be pretty much upset with Shahid Kapoor’s notion about marriage and many commented on the post and trolled the actor. One of the comments read, “I get that you played Kabir Singh but you don't have to continue behaving like that bro.” Another wrote, “Hmm usne Kabir Singh play kiya hai kynki woh aisa hi tha (he played Kabir Singh because he was like that).” Another wrote, “This is what women are for? To fix men? Manchild.” Another user commented, “It's never a woman's job to fix a man. Marriage is equal responsibility on both husband and wife.” Another wrote, “I find this view even more toxic than what people found toxic in Kabir Singh. This is pure sexism and dehumanization masked as love.” Another wrote, “Kabir Singh Part 2.”

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy is a crime thriller starring Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sanjay Kapoor, and Diana Penty. The movie is scheduled to release on June 9 on JioCinema.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the web series Farzi and impressed fans with his intense acting. Other than Bloody Daddy, the actor also has an untitled romantic comedy in the pipeline wherein he will be seen romancing Kriti Sanon. Talking about the film, Shahid Kapoor said, “It's a high concept kind of film, but also a unique, quirky, fun love story that also focuses on the issues that happen in today's life.”

