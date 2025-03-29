Shahid Kapoor even asked netizens for easier ways to help his son Zain learn to cycle. Here's how his brother Ishaan Khatter reacted to the cute video.

Giving a glimpse into his fatherly duties, Shahid Kapoor on Saturday, March 29, shared a video of him teaching his son Zain how to ride a cycle with a towel's help. In the video, Shahid can be seen helping his son, who's wrapped in a towel around his chest, maintain balance on the cycle. Shahid's 'towel hack' left netizens in splits.

In his caption, the Jab We Met star even asked netizens for easier ways to help his son learn to cycle. "Teaching your son how to cycle with a towel. Any better suggestions on how this can be easier," he wrote. As soon as Shahid dropped the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter wrote, "dial the chachu helpline." "Gali ke bachho ke sath chhor do 1 din me hi heavy driver ban jayega," a fan quipped.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot with each other on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. Their daughter Misha was born in 2016 while they were blessed with Zain in 2018. Before his marriage with Mira, Shahid dated Kareena Kapoor and was also reportedly briefly involved with Vidya Balan and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in Deva, which started streaming on Netflix this week. In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation. The leading lady Pooja Hegde plays the role of a journalist. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva was released in cinemas on January 31, 2025.

Kapoor will be seen headlining Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial in his next release. He has previously collaborated with the acclaimed director on Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Their upcoming film is a love story, reportedly set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld in the 1990s. Also starring Triptii Dimri, Randeep Hooda, and Nana Patekar, it hits theatres on December 5, 2025.