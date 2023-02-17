Shahid Kapoor surprises fans by crashing screening of Jab We Met in Mumbai, netizens say 'I would have passed out'

Shahid Kapoor at a Jab We Met screening in Mumbai

Shahid Kapoor surprised some fans of his when he crashed a screening of his film Jab We Met recently. The Imtiaz Ali film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, has re-released in theatres this week almost 16 years after its original run. The film has been doing well, getting houseful shows in many cities. Shahid dropped in unannounced at one such screening recently.

On Friday, the actor posted a video on his Instagram that showed him entering a theatre that was screening Jab Me Met. A wild cheer went in the audience as the actor entered and moviegoers realised he was there. The actor met several fans and clicked selfies with many of them inside the auditorium. “Jab We Met 16 years later,” he captioned the video.

Many of his fans praised the actor for the sweet gesture. “This is love for fans. Not like he has to promote Jab We Met,” read one comment. Others called the fans in the auditorium lucky. “Imagine you are watching Aditya Kashyap on screen and suddenly Aditya Kashyap comes out of the screen,” wrote one fan, referring to Shahid’s character in the film. Some wondered what their reaction would have been like if they were in such a situation. One fan summed it up: “I would have just passed out”.

Jab We Met was released in October 2007 and marked the last time Shahid and Kareena were paired opposite each other. The film made over Rs 50 crore and was a major hit that year. It was also listed among the best Hindi films of the year by various critics and filmmakers.

Shahid was most recently seen in the web series Farzi, which is his OTT debut. The Raj & DK crime drama also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon and deals with the world of counterfeiting and a cop’s attempts to stop it. It released on Prime Video on January 20.