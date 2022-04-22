Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey full movie leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram, other torrent sites

Jersey/File photo

Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, has finally released in theatres on Friday, April 22 after facing multiple delays. First, the film was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then, the film landed itself into a legal soup of a copyright infringement case which was eventually announced in the favour of the makers.

The emotional sports drama has opened to tremendous reviews from the critics and the moviegoers who are amazed by Shahid's spectacular performance as Arjun Talwar, a failed retired cricketer who wants to get back into the game to fulfill his son's wish for a Team India jersey. Mrunal Thakur plays Vidya Talwar, Shahid's wife who is also being appreciated for her sensitive and mature act in the film.

However, amid all the positive reviews, there is one bad news for the film's team as Jersey has become the latest victim of piracy. As per a report in bollywoodlife.com, the movie has leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Telegram and its torrent links are also being shared online.

Jersey is not the first film to have been leaked on such infamous sites. Recently, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Attack, Beast, Radhe Shyam, and Valimai have also been a target of torrent sites.



Also starring Shahid's real-life father Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role, Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name that starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the leading roles. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who also helmed the 2019 Telugu original film, the Hindi film is produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill.

(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)