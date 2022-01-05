Mira Rajput takes a dig at 'DM for fun' accounts, says 'Bots pls stop'

Sassy Mira Rajput never fails to impress us with her posts on social media. She knows how to hit back at trolls, her latest Instagram story is about ‘fun accounts’.

Mira Rajput on Wednesday took to Instagram and posted a picture while taking a dig at fake ‘DM for fun accounts.’ She wrote, “who are these ‘DM for fun’ accounts. If you were so much fun you were so much fun you wouldn’t be spamming people’s posts. Bots pls stop,” was written.

Take a look:

Earlier, she decided to hit back at trolls who targeted her ‘black’ feet. She posted a picture with a sassy caption. While dropping an adorable picture, Mira wrote, “I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers because I can always count on them. And of course my feet, for always keeping me grounded.”

For the unversed, Mira got married To Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on July 7, 2015 in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. Together they have two kids.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in the film ‘Bull’, which has locked the film’s theatrical release date as April 7, 2023. Apart from ‘Bull’, he will be seen in ‘Jersey’. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, ‘Jersey’ is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The story revolves around a disgraced cricketer who makes a comeback after his little kid exhibits an interest in owning a team jersey. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur play pivotal parts in the remake.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur, star of 'Jersey,' has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress announced the news on Instagram with a note.

She wrote "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. “If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone."