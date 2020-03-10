Headlines

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shows her 'love life in technicolour' while playing Holi

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

Rajkumar Hirani to drop Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's teaser on this day: Report

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shows her 'love life in technicolour' while playing Holi

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor took to her Instagram page and shared a photo in which she has painted herself with initials of the actor.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 04:21 PM IST

Bollywood has been painting the town red on the occasion of Holi. The celebrities have been taking to their social media pages to wish fans on the festival of colours. They shared photos from the celebrations, throwback moments, safe Holi and more. However, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor showed her love for husband via Instagram post. The star wife posted a photo in which she is seen having Shahid's initials painted on her neck.

Mira is seen wearing a white shirt drenched in colour with a yellow mini skirt. She teamed it up with oversized sunglasses. Mira has kept her pretty smile intact as she enjoyed playing Holi with her friends. She captioned the photo stating, "love life in technicolour."

Earlier at an event, when Mira was asked about her rumoured Bollywood debut, she had said, "No, I’m very happy being where I am."

Meanwhile, when asked about her professional plans, she went on to say in a throwback interview, "Yes, I would love to work, especially in a field that is creatively stimulating, but also allows me time with family. Perhaps something with food or lifestyle. I do not have a deadline as I am going to have another baby and then decide."

While Shahid told HT Cafe, "Wherever, whatever, however – that’s completely her decision. We got married and within the first year, we had our first baby and then two years later, we had another one. So, right now, it’s difficult for her to give her time completely to anything else rather to herself. I can see how dedicated she is as a mother, and she is completely consumed by that. But she is just 25."

