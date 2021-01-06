Vanita Kharat opens up on posing nude for calendar shoot, says 'this is the form we're born in, what's vulgar about it?'

Vanita Karat, the actress who essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's maidservant in Kabir Singh has been making headlines of late.

A renowned face in the Marathi film industry, Vanita, has been part of several plays and films. However, it isn't for any of her films, previous or upcoming, that she is in news. Instead, it's her recent photoshoot for a 2021 calendar in which she posed nude that grabbed eyeballs and got her instant attention from netizens and media alike.

A photoshoot that Vanita did for spreading body positivity got her instant fame as the pictures that the actress posted on her Instagram handle went viral and now, the diva has opened up about the same.

Speaking with Times of India about the shoot, Vanita said, "My friends, both from the industry and otherwise, and even people whom I don’t know seem to have loved it. They called me with compliments. Some confessed that they felt good about themselves after seeing the picture and some are going to put it up on their wall. Of course, there have been detractors too. Some questioned my motive behind shooting in the buff and the only thing I have to tell them is that this is the form we are born in, so what's vulgar about it? Many wondered the reason for the kite. To me, a kite that scales lofty skies, signifies you want to fly high and have dreams."

About the concept of the shoot, Vanita said, "Why should an overweight girl be conscious about her looks and clothes? I have seen even men being very bothered if they are overweight, but women are in the majority. The photoshoot is our way of contributing to the body positivity movement. I want people to understand the beauty of the thought behind it and celebrate themselves no matter how they look, without sulking about why they aren't lean and fair. Why are we told that only dolls and fairies are beautiful since childhood?

On being asked if she faced any sort of prejudice in the industry because of her looks, Vanita told the publication, "I can't speak for others but I get offers to play a mom, aunt, or maid. But that's a problem with the industry. Body positivity movement and industry requirements should not be confused."

In the now-viral photo, Vanita is seen covering herself with a strategically placed blue kite while laughing wholeheartedly. She captioned the photo, "'I am proud of my talent, my passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body... because I am ME...!!!” – @bharatdabholkar @abhijitpanse @ravan_future. Shot by – @tejasnerurkarr. Let's get together to join this Body Positivity Movement. #RavanFuture #productionhouse #BharatDabholkar #AbhijitPanse #bodypositivity #movement #calendar #complex #overcome #bodyacceptance #positivity #motivation #free #bold #beautiful #brave #courageous #nude #goldenconfidence."

Vanita has been a part of several Marathi moves namely 'Vicky Velingkar'. She also stars in a comedy Marathi TV show titled 'Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra' in which she is a regular face.

It was with 'Kabir Singh', Vanita made her Bollywood debut.