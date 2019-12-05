Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' to also star his father Pankaj Kapur; details of his role revealed

Shahid Kapoor is extensively prepping for Jersey in which he plays the role of a cricketer. The sports-drama is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu flick of the same name. The original film directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri starred Nani in the lead role. In Hindi Jersey, Shahid is paired opposite Mrunal Thakur and they are yet to start shooting for the film. Shahid has been sharing photos and videos from his prep as he dons the cricketer's helmet for it.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Shahid's dad and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Jersey. No, they are not playing father and son in the film. But Pankaj will be seen as Shahid's onscreen cricket coach in the much-awaited film.

Confirming the report, Kapur told the tabloid, "Jersey is a strong story-driven by emotions. Working with Shahid has always been interesting. I admire his ability to portray emotions beautifully."

While Gowtham shared, "Pankaj sir is such a great actor. We have all grown up watching his work. To be able to direct him is a great honour and I know that he fits the role of a mentor perfectly."

This is not the first time Shahid and Pankaj will be sharing the frame on the big screen. They were last seen together in Vikas Bahl's Shaandaar released in 2015. In the film, Pankaj played the role of Alia's father.

Moreover, Shahid also played the leading role in Pankaj's directorial debut Mausam released in 2011.