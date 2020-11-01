Shahid Kapoor's birthday wish for Ishaan Khatter talks volumes about their brotherhood

Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable picture with baby brother Ishaan Khatter while posting the cutest birthday wish

Ishaan Khatter turned 25-year-old today. The Bollywood actor received special wishes from fans and peers all day, but the special one came from his big brother Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid shared an adorable photo of him pinching Ishaan Khatter's cheek as they both look into the camera. The focus of the image is on Ishaan. The brothers wore the monochrome - with Ishaan in a black t-shirt and Shahid in a white t-shirt.

Along with a cute photo, Shahid also wrote an adorable caption for it. He shared two heart emojis and wrote, "Happy birthday Ishaan. May you be everything you deserve to be. Loads of love."

Here's his post:

Shahid Kapoor is back on sets and has been training for 'Jersey'. The movie, a remake of Nani's Telugu film, also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, has been constantly in news after his movie and web show released one-after-another. He was seen in Maqbool Khan's 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ananya Panday. More recently, the actor's web show 'A Suitable Boy' released on Netflix. Tabu was seen romancing him in the show.