Shahid Kapoor remembers 'wonderful soul' Kamini Kaushal, Kabir Singh actor recalls his memories with on-screen dadi: 'She was so professional, warm'

Shahid Kapoor, who played the on-screen grandson of Kamini Kaushal, paid heartfelt condolences to the late actress, recalling memories of her from Kabir Singh.

Actor Shahid Kapoor remembered Kamini Kaushal and paid a heartfelt condolence to his co-star. For the unversed, Kamini Kaushal played Shahid Kapoor's grandmother in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster Kabir Singh. The on-screen bond of Shahid and Kamini was among the movie's highlights. Kamini Kaushal was active in films for 7 decades and left a deep impression on her co-stars and audience.

While speaking to ANI, Shahid called Kamini a 'wonderful soul' and lauded her professionalism and warm nature. "She was such a wonderful soul, and working with her was just a pleasure and a privilege." Reflecting on her legacy, he added, "She brought a lot of warmth and a lot of dignity to 'Kabir Singh' and she will always be remembered for being a fantastic artist. When I worked with her, she was so sharp, and she was so professional, and she was so kind and warm. May her soul rest in peace." On the work front, Shahid is currently busy filming Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

Kamini Kaushal started her career as a leading heroine and gave a memorable performance in the acclaimed Neecha Nagar. Her other notable works include, Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Ziddi (1948), Shabnam (1949), Paras (1949), Namoona (1949), Arzoo (1950), Jhanjar (1953), Aabroo (1956), Bade Sarkar (1957), Jailor (1958), Night Club (1958) and Godaan (1963) are considered her career's best performances. Later, Kamini began taking character roles and gained more popularity for playing Manoj Kumar's on-screen mother in several of his films. Together, they did 7 films: Upkar, Shaheed, Purab Aur Paschim, Sanyasi, Shor, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Dus Numbari, and Shanti.

Kamini Kaushal, who passed away on November 14, at 98. She was cremated on November 15 in the presence of her family. Kamini's final film appearance was in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha (2022).

(With inputs from ANI)