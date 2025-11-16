FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Elections 2025: Oath-taking ceremony likely on Nov 19 or 20, say sources

Viral video: 'Atheist' SS Rajamouli 'insulted' Lord Hanuman? Star director 'blames' Almighty at Varanasi launch, leaves netizens furious for saying...

Red Fort Blast: 9mm cartridges, used by Army, recovered from explosion site; no pistol found

Shubman Gill ruled out of 1st Test vs South Africa due to neck injury, confirms BCCI

BJP's 12 crucial defeats: Key constituencies where party fell short despite decisive victory in state

Huge relief for tenants and landlords: THIS state cuts stamp duty, registration fees for 10-year tenancy agreements

Delhi-NCR AQI Level Today, November 16: Delhi wakes up to thick smog as air quality is in ‘very poor’ zone, AQI reaches...; Check area-wise pollution levels

Shahid Kapoor remembers 'wonderful soul' Kamini Kaushal, Kabir Singh actor recalls his memories with on-screen dadi: 'She was so professional, warm'

TS SSC Time Table 2026: BSE Telangana class 10th exam 2026 datesheet to be released soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

Bad News for Virat Kohli's IPL team: RCB under fire for retaining Yash Dayal amid rape allegations, netizens say 'sharam karlo'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Elections 2025: Oath-taking ceremony likely on Nov 19 or 20, say sources

Bihar Elections 2025: Oath-taking ceremony likely on Nov 19 or 20, say sources

Viral video: 'Atheist' SS Rajamouli 'insulted' Lord Hanuman? Star director 'blames' Almighty at Varanasi launch, leaves netizens furious for saying...

'Atheist' SS Rajamouli 'insulted' Lord Hanuman? Star director 'blames' Almighty

Huge relief for tenants and landlords: THIS state cuts stamp duty, registration fees for 10-year tenancy agreements

Huge relief for tenants and landlords as THIS state cuts stamp duty and...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone, to R Madhavan-Rakul Preet Singh: 5 on-screen father–daughter duos defining complex relationships

From Amitabh-Deepika, to R Madhavan-Rakul: On-screen father-daughter duos

Sunny Deol's luxurious lifestyle: Take sneak peek into Gadar actor's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse, lavish UK mansion

Sunny Deol's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse

From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of IPL 2026 auction

From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shahid Kapoor remembers 'wonderful soul' Kamini Kaushal, Kabir Singh actor recalls his memories with on-screen dadi: 'She was so professional, warm'

Shahid Kapoor, who played the on-screen grandson of Kamini Kaushal, paid heartfelt condolences to the late actress, recalling memories of her from Kabir Singh.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 08:50 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shahid Kapoor remembers 'wonderful soul' Kamini Kaushal, Kabir Singh actor recalls his memories with on-screen dadi: 'She was so professional, warm'
Shahid Kapoor, Kamini Kaushal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Shahid Kapoor remembered Kamini Kaushal and paid a heartfelt condolence to his co-star. For the unversed, Kamini Kaushal played Shahid Kapoor's grandmother in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster Kabir Singh. The on-screen bond of Shahid and Kamini was among the movie's highlights. Kamini Kaushal was active in films for 7 decades and left a deep impression on her co-stars and audience.  

While speaking to ANI, Shahid called Kamini a 'wonderful soul' and lauded her professionalism and warm nature. "She was such a wonderful soul, and working with her was just a pleasure and a privilege." Reflecting on her legacy, he added, "She brought a lot of warmth and a lot of dignity to 'Kabir Singh' and she will always be remembered for being a fantastic artist. When I worked with her, she was so sharp, and she was so professional, and she was so kind and warm. May her soul rest in peace." On the work front, Shahid is currently busy filming Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

Kamini Kaushal started her career as a leading heroine and gave a memorable performance in the acclaimed Neecha Nagar. Her other notable works include, Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Ziddi (1948), Shabnam (1949), Paras (1949), Namoona (1949), Arzoo (1950), Jhanjar (1953), Aabroo (1956), Bade Sarkar (1957), Jailor (1958), Night Club (1958) and Godaan (1963) are considered her career's best performances. Later, Kamini began taking character roles and gained more popularity for playing Manoj Kumar's on-screen mother in several of his films. Together, they did 7 films: Upkar, Shaheed, Purab Aur Paschim, Sanyasi, Shor, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Dus Numbari, and Shanti. 

Kamini Kaushal, who passed away on November 14, at 98. She was cremated on November 15 in the presence of her family. Kamini's final film appearance was in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha (2022).

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI officially announces IPL 2026 mini-auction will held in Abu Dhabi on…, here's all you need to know
BCCI officially announces IPL 2026 mini-auction will held in Abu Dhabi on…
Bihar Elections 2025: Oath-taking ceremony likely on Nov 19 or 20, say sources
Bihar Elections 2025: Oath-taking ceremony likely on Nov 19 or 20, say sources
Viral video: 'Atheist' SS Rajamouli 'insulted' Lord Hanuman? Star director 'blames' Almighty at Varanasi launch, leaves netizens furious for saying...
'Atheist' SS Rajamouli 'insulted' Lord Hanuman? Star director 'blames' Almighty
Red Fort Blast: 9mm cartridges, used by Army, recovered from explosion site; no pistol found
Red Fort Blast: 9mm cartridges, used by Army, recovered from explosion site
Shubman Gill ruled out of 1st Test vs South Africa due to neck injury, confirms BCCI
Shubman Gill ruled out of 1st Test vs South Africa due to neck injury
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone, to R Madhavan-Rakul Preet Singh: 5 on-screen father–daughter duos defining complex relationships
From Amitabh-Deepika, to R Madhavan-Rakul: On-screen father-daughter duos
Sunny Deol's luxurious lifestyle: Take sneak peek into Gadar actor's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse, lavish UK mansion
Sunny Deol's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse
From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of IPL 2026 auction
From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of
From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahead of IPL 2026 auction
From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahea
IPL 2026 Auction: How much money left with each franchise after Retention?
IPL 2026 Auction: How much money left with each franchise after Retention?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE