This star was rejected in 100 auditions, gave 3 flops in one month, then chose spirituality, is now worth Rs 300 crore

The actor who now earns in crores began his film career in 2003 and faced three back-to-back flop films in just one month.

Sometimes, reaching our dreams means facing a lot of rejections first. If we give up, we might miss our chance for success. Today, we're talking about a star who was rejected 100 times before making it in Bollywood. After his first film, he had three flops in just one month. Now, he is worth Rs 300 crore.

The actor who now earns in crores began his film career in 2003 and faced three back-to-back flop films in just one month. However, he is now one of the biggest stars in the industry. The talented actor we're talking about is none other than Shahid Kapoor.

Today, he is counted among the list of top Bollywood actors. He is loved not only for his acting but also for his looks. His fans adore every aspect of his style. He has a massive female fan following. Even today, as a married man and a father of two, millions of girls go crazy by his appearance. Throughout his career, he has starred in numerous outstanding films.

Gave back-to-back 3 flops in one month

But did you know Shahid's career has seen many ups and downs? He has worked in several hit and blockbuster films, but there was a time when, despite delivering good performances, he struggled to find success. He fell into depression after three of his films flopped in the same month. Those films were Shikhar, Wow! Life Ho Toh Aisi, and Deewane Hue Paagal.

After these three flop films, in 2006, Shahid had two major hit films. The first was Vivah, which ran for 25 weeks and celebrated a silver jubilee. However, after this film, he stayed at home for six months because people were unsure of what kind of work to offer him next.

Chose spirituality:

When many good projects didn't bring any change to his life, the actor decided to pursue spirituality. Shahid Kapoor, known for his romantic hero roles, discovered the true purpose of life when he joined the Radha Swami Satsang organization. He revealed this in an interview with Quint Neon.

He said, "I always had a spiritual leaning. I always was very curious about life, about the source of life, about why we are here, what’s the point of it all, and I was very lost because I didn’t have any answers so I couldn’t make sense of anything, I follow the Radha Soami path. I really connected with it, and I think that helped me set context to everything. I think that helped me understand things much better, and understand myself better. And I think, amongst other things, like being an actor and being a parent, and being a child, I am actually on the quest of finding myself and my relationship with God."

Was rejected 100 times:

While talking about facing rejection, Shahid once told Hindustan Times, “Everyone thinks that he is Pankaj Kapur’s son, so isko toh break mil gaya hoga (He must have got a break). But I have been rejected from 100 auditions. Sometimes, I didn’t have money to eat food or to even go to the auditions. I have lived that life, and I don’t like talking about it. But that is my reality.”

Net worth now:

According to several news reports, the actor is now worth Rs 300 crore.

On the personal front, Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple had a private ceremony and are now blessed with two children: a daughter named Misha, born in 2016, and a son named Zain, born in 2018.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.