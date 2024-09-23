Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star was rejected in 100 auditions, gave 3 flops in one month, then chose spirituality, is now worth Rs 300 crore

'Delhi-Delaware' silver train model, Pashmina shawl: Gifts PM Modi gave to US President Biden, First Lady

Kim Jong Un's North Korea has executed 2 women for helping...

'Forest park inside trains:' Snake spotted inside AC coach of Garib Rath express, netizen react; Watch viral video

PM Modi meets Palestinian President Abbas; expresses deep concern at humanitarian situation in Gaza

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This star was rejected in 100 auditions, gave 3 flops in one month, then chose spirituality, is now worth Rs 300 crore

This star was rejected in 100 auditions, gave 3 flops in one month, then chose spirituality, is now worth Rs 300 crore

'Delhi-Delaware' silver train model, Pashmina shawl: Gifts PM Modi gave to US President Biden, First Lady

'Delhi-Delaware' silver train model, Pashmina shawl: Gifts PM Modi gave to US President Biden, First Lady

Kim Jong Un's North Korea has executed 2 women for helping...

Kim Jong Un's North Korea has executed 2 women for helping...

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

8 things to do everyday before 8 am

8 things to do everyday before 8 am

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This star was rejected in 100 auditions, gave 3 flops in one month, then chose spirituality, is now worth Rs 300 crore

The actor who now earns in crores began his film career in 2003 and faced three back-to-back flop films in just one month.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 10:32 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This star was rejected in 100 auditions, gave 3 flops in one month, then chose spirituality, is now worth Rs 300 crore
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sometimes, reaching our dreams means facing a lot of rejections first. If we give up, we might miss our chance for success. Today, we're talking about a star who was rejected 100 times before making it in Bollywood. After his first film, he had three flops in just one month. Now, he is worth Rs 300 crore.

The actor who now earns in crores began his film career in 2003 and faced three back-to-back flop films in just one month. However, he is now one of the biggest stars in the industry. The talented actor we're talking about is none other than Shahid Kapoor.

Today, he is counted among the list of top Bollywood actors. He is loved not only for his acting but also for his looks. His fans adore every aspect of his style. He has a massive female fan following. Even today, as a married man and a father of two, millions of girls go crazy by his appearance. Throughout his career, he has starred in numerous outstanding films.

Gave back-to-back 3 flops in one month

But did you know Shahid's career has seen many ups and downs? He has worked in several hit and blockbuster films, but there was a time when, despite delivering good performances, he struggled to find success. He fell into depression after three of his films flopped in the same month. Those films were Shikhar, Wow! Life Ho Toh Aisi, and Deewane Hue Paagal.

After these three flop films, in 2006, Shahid had two major hit films. The first was Vivah, which ran for 25 weeks and celebrated a silver jubilee. However, after this film, he stayed at home for six months because people were unsure of what kind of work to offer him next.

Chose spirituality:

When many good projects didn't bring any change to his life, the actor decided to pursue spirituality. Shahid Kapoor, known for his romantic hero roles, discovered the true purpose of life when he joined the Radha Swami Satsang organization. He revealed this in an interview with Quint Neon.

He said, "I always had a spiritual leaning. I always was very curious about life, about the source of life, about why we are here, what’s the point of it all, and I was very lost because I didn’t have any answers so I couldn’t make sense of anything, I follow the Radha Soami path. I really connected with it, and I think that helped me set context to everything. I think that helped me understand things much better, and understand myself better. And I think, amongst other things, like being an actor and being a parent, and being a child, I am actually on the quest of finding myself and my relationship with God."

Was rejected 100 times:

While talking about facing rejection, Shahid once told Hindustan Times, “Everyone thinks that he is Pankaj Kapur’s son, so isko toh break mil gaya hoga (He must have got a break). But I have been rejected from 100 auditions. Sometimes, I didn’t have money to eat food or to even go to the auditions. I have lived that life, and I don’t like talking about it. But that is my reality.”

Net worth now:

According to several news reports, the actor is now worth Rs 300 crore.

On the personal front, Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple had a private ceremony and are now blessed with two children: a daughter named Misha, born in 2016, and a son named Zain, born in 2018. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

51 killed, over 20 injured in Iran coal mine blast due to methane leak

51 killed, over 20 injured in Iran coal mine blast due to methane leak

Tirupati laddu row: Temple trust's big assurance to devotees amid ‘beef tallow’ in prasadam, says 'divinity, purity of..

Tirupati laddu row: Temple trust's big assurance to devotees amid ‘beef tallow’ in prasadam, says 'divinity, purity of..

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

This boy becomes 'IPS officer' after buying uniform, pistol for Rs 2 lakh arrested while showing off, watch viral video

This boy becomes 'IPS officer' after buying uniform, pistol for Rs 2 lakh arrested while showing off, watch viral video

Viral video: 'Reptiles make pretty cool...': Woman pampers her pet python, internet is stunned, WATCH

Viral video: 'Reptiles make pretty cool...': Woman pampers her pet python, internet is stunned, WATCH

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement