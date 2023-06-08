Search icon
Shahid Kapoor recalls shooting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Taal as background dancer, says ‘no one knows this but…’

Shahid Kapoor recalls shooting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a background dancer for the song Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:22 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Bloody Daddy. The actor started his journey in Bollywood as a background dancer and had even shot for a song in the movie Taal starring Aishwarya Rai. Recently, the actor opened up on shooting with Aishwarya Rai and called it his ‘worst and best day of life’.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Shahid Kapoor recalled shooting with Aishwarya Rai for the song Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye in the movie Taal and said, “No one knows this, but that day I met with an accident. I used to ride my motorcycle and I fell off it. So, I remember I reached the set very flustered because I had fallen off and I was like, what just happened to me? And that was the day this happened with me. I’ll always remember it as the worst and the best day of my life at that time.” 

Shahid also opened up on spoiling Karisma Kapoor’s song in Dil Toh Pagal Hai as a background dancer and said, “Dil To Pagal Hai was really nervousal… I have no favourite memories. My hair was bouncing around too much and I was spoiling the shot so I was really nervous. I had just joined Shiamak’s troupe, so I was probably one of the rookies there. I was just nervous all the time. I was a nervous wreck, just hoping I don’t mess things up.” 

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy stars Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sanjay Kapoor, and Diana Penty. The crime thriller is scheduled to release on June 9 on JioCinema for free. 

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the web series Farzi, impressed fans with his role, and also has an untitled romantic drama film alongside Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

