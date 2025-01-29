In Deva, Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer. It also stars Pooja Hegde in the role of a journalist. While both are "aggressive" characters, the actor said his character in Deva was quite different from Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor, who is looking forward to the release of Deva, on Tuesday said his titular character in the upcoming movie is nothing like his role in Kabir Singh.

Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, was the Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The adaptation received mixed to negative reviews from critics, but it turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2019. In Deva, Kapoor is essaying the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer. It also stars Pooja Hegde in the role of a journalist.

While both are "aggressive" characters, Kapoor said his character in Deva was quite different from Kabir Singh. “It’s an aggressive character but Deva is very Deva, there is no Kabir Singh in it. Deva is also not like any other character… Till Kabir Singh people said, 'Oh! Is he like Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab?” the actor told reporters. People tend to compare the characters before watching the film on screen, he added.

Kapoor also quipped there can never be a fight between Deva and Kabir Singh as he has played both roles. Hegde said, during the film's promotions, she realised that Kapoor is a "good therapist".

“We were coming in a car and it took us around 1 hour to (reach the venue). He was just talking to me about life and career. We had a long conversation and it was very inspiring.” She also spoke about her character in Deva and said how she is trying to choose roles that make her soul happy as an actor.

“Sometimes you want to work with the filmmaker, sometimes you like the character… I have decided to do roles that make my soul happy as an actor. In Deva I really liked the character,” added Hegde.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni, Deva is billed as an “action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama”.

The film, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios, will be released on January 31.

