Shahid Kapoor reacts to Anupama Chopra's 'paid hatred against Alia Bhatt' claim: 'Never believe anything anybody says'

Shahid Kapoor reacted to Anupama Chopra's claim about an alleged paid negative campaign against Alia Bhatt, saying he only believes things he has personally seen or experienced.

Film critic Anupama Chopra recently sparked discussion after claiming that a well-known actor allegedly orchestrated a paid negative PR campaign against Alia Bhatt following her Cannes appearance.

While speaking to Shahid Kapoor, she brought up the issue, and the actor's response has since caught the attention of social media users.

Shahid Kapoor Says He Doesn't Believe Everything He Hears

During a conversation on The Hollywood Reporter India, Shahid spoke about dealing with rumours and opinions in the entertainment industry. He admitted that insecurity can exist in a profession where success and failure are constantly being measured.

However, he made it clear that he prefers not to form opinions based on hearsay.

"I personally never believe anything anybody says unless I am in the room or I saw it myself. I take everything with a pinch of salt and I think that has gone well for me because when people start believing that you are buying what they’re saying, they can manipulate you. We are people of importance and we are in a position, so if people are able to shape our perspective that can be used to create an effect."

'People Can See Through Manufactured Images'

Shahid also spoke about the pressure actors face to maintain a certain image. According to him, audiences today can easily tell when someone is trying too hard to control public perception.

"But it is sad these days a lot is said and there is a pressure to handle, it can get to people. I just feel one should be real. There was a time when people could manipulate perception of people about themselves, but now that time is over. I feel every artist should know that, even if you are imperfect or insecure, let it show. Let people see who you are. When they feel that you are trying to show them something and you are trying to manipulate them, they get pissed off."

He added that criticism comes with fame and success.

"It comes with the job. The money and the fame is a part of the job along with the negative aspect. And that’s how life balances itself sometimes, that with all that love can come that much negativity."

What Did Anupama Chopra Claim?

During the discussion, Anupama Chopra recalled interviewing Alia Bhatt at Cannes and said she was surprised by the level of trolling the actress received online afterwards. According to Chopra, a source she considered reliable told her that the negative comments on social media were allegedly part of a paid campaign carried out by a fellow actor.

She suggested that the trolling may not have been entirely organic and hinted that professional rivalry could have played a role. However, she did not name any actor and did not provide evidence to support the claim.

Alia Bhatt's Next Release

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha. The action thriller also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol and is directed by Shiv Rawail. The film is part of the YRF Spy Universe and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3.