Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's sweet reunion during the press conference of IIFA Awards 2025 has delighted many of their fans. During the press conference of IIFA Awards 2025 on Saturday, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were spotted sharing a warm moment. The two stars, who were once one of Bollywood's most loved couples, were seen hugging and chatting as paparazzi captured the rare interaction.

While their unexpected interaction may have come as a happy surprise for their fans, for the Kabir Singh actor, it was a 'totally normal' moment with his ex-lover and co-star Kareena Kapoor. Speaking with media on green carpet of IIFA Digital Awards, Shahid briefly addressed his reunion with Kareena when asked. He said, "For us, it's nothing new...aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hai but it's totally normal for us...if people felt nice, it's nice."

The two stars began dating in 2004 when they were filming the romantic thriller Fida and broke up while shooting the romantic drama Jab We Met. During their relationship, Shahid and Kareena were the most discussed couple in Bollywood. Apart from Fida and Jab We Met, they also shared screen space in the comedy drama Chup Chup Ke.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015, and the couple is proud parents of two little munchkins, a daughter Misha Kapoor, and a son Zain Kapoor. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and they share two sons named Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, who are paparazzi's favourites.

The 25th edition of IIFA Awards is being held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. On Sunday, both Shahid and Kareena will set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances. While Shahid will groove to his hit songs, the audience will see Kareena paying tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.