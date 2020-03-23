Shahid Kapoor on three habits he adapted that changed his life

Several Bollywood celebrities are practicing self-isolation to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus. But sitting at home has its issues especially when stars are used to working non-stop. Keeping this in mind, actor Shahid Kapoor used his self-quarantine to hold a Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

The actor answered several questions his fans asked him whether about his upcoming film Jersey, on how to grow a beard and his way of remaining motivated amid coronavirus lockdown. On being asked about three habits that changed his life, Shahid said, "Being a vegetarian. Seeking spirituality. Always listen to my wife."

Shahid was also asked about the release date of his upcoming film, Jersey to which he replied, "Brother, bigger things at play in life. Your guess is as good as mine." On being asked to say something about Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid said, "Hope to see him back on screen soon."

A fan asked the actor about how he manages to be productive while spending days in quarantine. The actor advised the fan, "Divide your time. Be productive. Make a routine. Learn something new. Prep for work whenever it starts. But most importantly...be with family."

Shahid’s last film Kabir Singh that released in 2019 turned out to be his biggest solo blockbuster. Shahid Kapoor, who was asked to describe Kiara Advani, his Kabir Singh co-star in one word, failed to do so. He, instead, went ahead and gave a warning to the fan. Shahid went on to repeat his Kabir Singh magic for Kiara. He wrote, "Kisne Touch Kiya" after the fan asked the actor to describe Kiara in one word.