Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's pics from half-sister Sanah Kapur's Chooda ceremony go viral- Check out

Veteran stars Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak’s daughter Sanah is all set to marry Mayank. Pictures from her Chooda ceremony are doing rounds on social media. Shahid Kapoor alongs with his wife Mira Rajput can also be seen posing with the bride to be Sanah.

Shahid’s sister, who featured alongside him in ‘Shaandaar’, is all set to tie the knot today with versatile actors Manoj Pahwa-Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank in Mahabaleshwar. Vivaan Shah, who is the son of star couple Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak, shared glimpses from his cousin’s Chooda ceremony on Instagram.

Netizens have also reacted to the post. One of them wrote, “lovely pics, who is the 3rd couple in 2nd picture?” The second one mentioned, “Lovely pictures! Thanks for sharing.”

Take a look:

In the pictures, the bride-to-be can be seen dressed in a white suit with a bridal red dupatta and a wreath floral headband. In one of the pictures, Shahid can be seen hugging his sister whilst holding his daughter Misha. Mira Rajput Kapoor can be seen sitting beside them, dressed in a yellow suit. Vivaan also shared a clip on his Instagram Story, in which Ratna Pathak, dressed in a greenish-yellow saree, can be seen tying the kaleeras on Sanah’s bangles.

Also see: Inside visual of Shahid Kapoor's half-sister Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa's wedding festivities

Meanwhile, Naseeruddin Shah can be seen standing alongside. Other family pictures also feature the groom-to-be Mayank, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Kapur and Imaad Shah.

Earlier, Vivaan Shah took to his Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of the celebrations as he congratulated the couple. Alongside visuals of the to-be bride and groom holding hands and enjoying dhol beats, Vivaan wrote, "Congratulationssss @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you’ll Baa would have been soooop proud Sanuuu."

The Pahwas and Kapurs have been family friends for several years. It is reported that Sanah and Mayank had gotten engaged months ago and now will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. (With inputs from ANI)