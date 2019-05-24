Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput take Misha and Zain Kapoor for a bicycle ride while holidaying in Thailand

Headlines

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back?

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lunar touchdown: See politicians' reaction on historic event

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back?

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

From Akshay Kumar to Anand Mahindra: Everyone celebrates Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on moon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput take Misha and Zain Kapoor for a bicycle ride while holidaying in Thailand

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are currently holidaying in Phuket, Thailand with their children Misha and Zain Kapoor

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 10:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been off to a vacation with their children Misha and Zain Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor had been busy promoting his upcoming movie Kabir Singh, but took some time off and whisked away for a break with his family.

Shahid Kapoor was in Singapore recently to unveil his Madame Tussauds wax statue there. He was accompanied by wife Mira Rajput. Days after that, Mira just shared a photo of the happy family, cycling away on the streets of Phuket, Thailand.

Although Shahid carried Misha at the airport, while Mira took care of Zain, there seems to be a role reversal when cycling. Misha seems to be sitting behind Mira in the photo, while Shahid rides away with Zain. Mira shared the photo writing, "Monkey on my back"

Here, take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Padmaavat. Even though the actor did not receive any award for the film, his performance was highly-acclaimed. The actor has also been receiving praises ever since Kabir Singh trailer was unveiled. For the uninitiated, Kabir Singh is the Hindi adaptation of Telugu superhit movie Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'He has filled that position with expertise': R Ashwin backs this star batter at No. 5 for India in Asia Cup

J-K: Indian Army stops infiltration attempt along LoC in Poonch; two Pakistani terrorists killed

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: Social media celebrates with memes, prayers for ISRO's historic moon mission

Complaint filed against Prakash Raj in Karnataka for his controversial tweet about ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 mission

Wordle 793 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE