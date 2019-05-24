Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput take Misha and Zain Kapoor for a bicycle ride while holidaying in Thailand

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are currently holidaying in Phuket, Thailand with their children Misha and Zain Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been off to a vacation with their children Misha and Zain Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor had been busy promoting his upcoming movie Kabir Singh, but took some time off and whisked away for a break with his family.

Shahid Kapoor was in Singapore recently to unveil his Madame Tussauds wax statue there. He was accompanied by wife Mira Rajput. Days after that, Mira just shared a photo of the happy family, cycling away on the streets of Phuket, Thailand.

Although Shahid carried Misha at the airport, while Mira took care of Zain, there seems to be a role reversal when cycling. Misha seems to be sitting behind Mira in the photo, while Shahid rides away with Zain. Mira shared the photo writing, "Monkey on my back"

Here, take a look:

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Padmaavat. Even though the actor did not receive any award for the film, his performance was highly-acclaimed. The actor has also been receiving praises ever since Kabir Singh trailer was unveiled. For the uninitiated, Kabir Singh is the Hindi adaptation of Telugu superhit movie Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.