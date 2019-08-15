Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's son Zain Kapoor celebrates first Rakshabandhan with Misha and it's the cutest!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became proud parents to their son Zain Kapoor in September 2018. The kid has not even turned a year old and gets to experience his first ever rakshabandhan, and quite a special one, with big sissy Misha.

Shahid Kapoor, holding Zain's hand, teaches his son how to hold and tie a rakhi. Meanwhile, Misha, seated in Mira's lap, is full of glee as she also gets to celebrate her first Rakshabandhan with baby brother Zain. While Shahid was twinning with Zain in funky shirt and black pants, Mira and Misha maintain the Indian ethnic wear in combination of yellow and pink. Mira shared the photo captioning it, "Promises to keep."

Here, take a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had recently gone out on a vacation with their family, right before Shahid's movie Kabir Singh was about to release in theatres. The couple had taken their babies out on the family vacation too, and were soaking sun in Thailand.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor received major success on his sole terms with his last release Kabir Singh. The actor, reportedly, is currently in talks with Karan Johar over a project which was assumed to be Dear Comrade or Jersey remake.