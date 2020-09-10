Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput make strong case for monochrome in latest selfie

Shahid Kapoor recently shared his new clean-shaven and messy hair look on his Instagram page much to the excitement of the fans. Soon after that, many started quizzing him about the look and asked if it's for his upcoming film, Jersey. Now, Mira Rajput posted a new selfie on her Instagram page posing with Shahid. In the black and white photo, both are posing donning monochrome outfits.

In the photo, Shahid sported a handsome look wearing a black T-Shirt. Whereas Mira looked pretty in a black and white striped polka dots outfit. She captioned her post stating, "Yin & Yang".

Check out the photos below:

On September 7, Mira celebrated her 26th birthday and Shahid took to his Instagram page to wish his loving wife. He posted a beautiful photo of Mira wearing a printed one-shoulder wraparound outfit. Shahid captioned it as "Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, which is a sports-based film. In the film, he plays the role of a cricketer. The movie is the Hindi remake of Telugu film of the same name which starred Nani in the leading role. Gowtam Tinnanuri directs both the film.

Along with Shahid, Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. The film was eyeing for an August 2020 release. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has been postponed indefinitely.