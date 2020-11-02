Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput make blurry look beautiful in this selfie

Shahid Kapoor has resumed work and had kickstarted shooting for his upcoming film, Jersey in Uttarakhand. The actor seems to have not returned to Mumbai as he posted a 'missing you' post for his wife Mira Rajput. In the photo shared by Shahid, the couple is seen posing for a selfie and the click has come out blurry. But that did not stop him from sharing it with the fans who are in awe of Shahid and Mira.

In the photo, Shahid is seen in a black T-Shirt while Mira opted for a white polka dot outfit. He captioned the post stating, "#imissyou." Mira also commented on Shahid's post which read as "Aren’t you glad I didn’t put up the #imissyoutoo post."

Shahid and Mira have been married for more than five years now. The couple is blessed with two kids - daughter Misha Kapoor born in 2016 and son Zain Kapoor whom they welcomed in 2018.

Earlier during an interaction with Vogue, Mira revealed that Shahid promised her of renewing their vows. She said, "He’s promised me we’re going to do it again!”

While Shahid shared his favourite moment from the wedding festivities stating, "The Anand Karaj ceremony was my favourite moment from the wedding. It was just a room full of our people, celebrating us, perfect strangers who were going to take this insane journey together. Even though it’s just been four years, a large part of who I am has been formed since the day we got married. We were relieved! The formalities were over, and we could now start sharing our lives."