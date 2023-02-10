'Ladkiwale' Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share their regal looks from Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding in Jaisalmer earlier this week was an intimate one with their families and friends in attendance. From the Hindi film industry, it was Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput in attendance, along with Karan Johar, who has been Sidharth's mentor since he directed him in his first film Student of the Year.

On Friday, February 10, Mira took to her Instagram and shared her and Shahid's regal looks from the wedding. She wore an ethnic beige suit with short pants and a printed dupatta, while the actor was dressed in a blue kurta with black pants and an elaborate dupatta. Mira called themselves the bride gang as she captioned her set of photos, "लड़कीवाले Warm, intimate and so special! Congratulations @kiaraaliaadvani & @sidmalhotra", and added three red heart emojis.

Karan Johar too revealed his stylish outfits from the festivities and penned a long note on his Instagram. "It was such a warm and intimate shaadi....And it was the most fun to dress for mere do yaars ki shaadi! Blessings to Sid and Kiara and so much love to the maverick magician and marvellous @manishmalhotra05 for not only outdoing himself for the bride and groom but also giving me the most gorgeous ensembles to celebrate the loving couple!!!! Manish, you’re the best! Love you!!!".

Meanwhile, on Friday itself, the newlyweds broke the internet when they shared an unseen, behind-the-scenes look from their D-day. In the short clip, Kiara was seen dancing her way down the aisle and sharing a kiss with Sidharth. Celebrities and netizens poured in their love for the couple across social media.



