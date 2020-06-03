Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput clicked at Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas in viral video

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been spending lockdown together with their kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. The couple has been sharing updates via ask me anything session and also by posting updates every time on their Instagram pages. Now, we came across a video of Shahid and Mira which is not clicked in Mumbai. Yes, going by this video shared by Dera Radha Soami Satsang in Beas, Punjab.

In the video, Shahid and Mira are seen having food together while the secret video was shot. While the nannies are also seen who are there to help the couple look after Misha and Zain. The video has the actor sporting a casual-cool look while the star wife donned ethnic attire.

Check out the video below:

As per a source in a portal, "Shahid left on March 17, 2020, because Mira’s grandparents own a house there so he took the kids and Mira and went to stay there to practice social distancing. He’s planning to stay there till all this dies down. He’s a responsible citizen. Curfew was on March 22 and lockdown from March 24 and he’s been abiding by all rules as he’s concerned about everyone’s safety and his own and his family and he has two little children."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid's upcoming film is Jersey in which he plays the role of a cricketer. The actor has been shooting for the film in Chandigarh and came back home due to coronavirus crisis across the country.