Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput call hotel 'insensitive' after not finding veg food, say 'removing meat from...'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are vacationing in Italy. They are sharing videos and photos from the county in order to keep fans updated. However, their recent Instagram story revealed that they are facing problems in finding ‘vegetarian food in Sicily.’

Mira took to Instagram and wrote, “Beautiful Sicily. Skip @verduraresortsicily if you're an Indian or a vegetarian. Limited food options, without an attempt to make a vegetarian feel comforted. Poor linen and dirty sheets... Not one to complain but..let's keep the list tight... Heading to Palermo! Ciao (victory hand emoji).”

In another Insta story, she wrote, “At a time when veganism is a global movement and an accepted way of life (unlike 5-7 years ago when making anything without egg was unheard of), it's disappointing when large hotel groups are insensitive to dietary requirements, even when informed in advance. Removing meat from any dish does not make you accommodating. And please--sliced fruit is NOT a dessert.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor shared a video of two alpacas chewing and wrote, “Feels like us trying to find veg food in Sicily ... (pleading face emoji).

Recently, Mira Rajput agreed with Bollywood actors Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in an interview about how men and women are treated differently in the family. Jalsa's leading ladies were discussing how their husbands, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, were not usually interrupted on the phone while working. On her Instagram story, Mira uploaded a video of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's interview. Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan both spoke out against the double standards that exist at home.

Sharing the interview on her Instagram story, Mira wrote, “Equality starts at and extends to the home. Whatever she does, a woman’s work deserves respect. So next time you think about interrupting her calls, be ready to be asked what to make for the dinner in the middle of yours,” along with clap emojis as she hailed the Jalsa actors.

For the unversed, In an Ask Me Anything session, Mira asserted that she first met Shahid when she was 16 years old. The actor attended a house party that was being held by their families' mutual friends. A few years later, in 2014, the families got back in touch and set up Shahid and Mira's meeting.