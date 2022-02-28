Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput buy brand new Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 22.79 cr

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor on Monday took the take delivery of their brand-new car Maybach. The pictures and videos from the same are going viral on social media.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded a video of the same on social media in which the couple can be seen taking the delivery. Netizens have reacted to the post and shared their videos on the same.

One of them wrote, “Great but govt should put rules on how many cars can these rich people keep. This is not right for the environment and in general. Poor people can’t even enjoy basics in life. Next step is to make this country fill the huge gap of rich and poor. We should make India reach a state where others can also enjoy the basic necessities.”

Another wrote, “Gareeb gareeb ho rahay hai ameer ameer ho rahay hai.”

On February 25, Shahid Kapoor turned 41. A few days after his 41st birthday, the actor treated fans with several pictures from his special day.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid posted a reel featuring him having a gala time with his loved ones including wife Mira Kapoor, actor Kunal Kemmu, ‘Jersey’ co-star Mrunal Thakur, brother Ishaan Khatter and his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday among others at his sea-facing house."#besttimes," he captioned the post.

Shahid’s birthday reel garnered netizens’ attention for many reasons-- especially due to Ishaan and Ananya. The eagle-eyed fans spotted Ishaan posing for the camera with his hand around Ananya. While Ishaan wore a green shirt and blue denims, Ananya looked beautiful in a printed short dress. The rumoured couple’s pictures have left their fans in awe of them.

While Shahid’s fans extended their birthday wishes to the ‘Haider’ actor in the comments section, netizens also reacted to Ishaan and Ananya at the birthday bash.

"these pictures prove that Ananya and Ishaan are dating each other," a fan commented. “Oh my God! They look so romantic,” another one wrote. Ananya, too, commented on Shahid’s post. She dropped a red heart emoji on it.