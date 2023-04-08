Search icon
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon wrap filming of their untitled 'impossible love story,' first look impresses netizens

The first look of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer promises to be a fresh take on love story and netizens are already impressed with it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to bring fresh take on 'impossible love' with their upcoming romantic drama film. Kriti and Shahid completed the shooting of their untitled film, and annouced the development on the social media. Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the poster of the film is released with the annouceement. 

The poster showcases the sizzling chemistry between new B-town pair, Shahid and Kriti. In the first look, Shahid and Kriti are on a bike. Shahid is seeing siting on the petrol tank of the bike, and they are having an intimate moment of romantic kiss. The actress shared the poster along with the makers, and shared her excitement about the new film. Kriti wrote, "Announcing the wrap of our impossible love story! Our untitled project is set to release in Oct 2023. A Jio studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation." 

Touted as an 'impossible love story,' the first look of the film, and Shahid-Kriti's chemistry impressed the netizens. A user wrote, "Ye tho adla badli hogya." Another user wrote, "This look so good i mean look at the poster already." A netizen added, "Woahhh." Another netizen asked, "Why do i get Kabir Singh vibes from this?"

Shahid and Kriti's upcoming film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia in primary roles. The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah and it is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. This will be Kriti's first major release of the year. The actress will also be seen in Tiger Shroff's actioner Ganpath Part One. 

