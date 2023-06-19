Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'impossible love story' to release on this date

Maddock Films/Twitter

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will set the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry in an untitled romantic drama, marking the actors' first collaboration. The production house Maddock Films, owned by Dinesh Vijan, revealed the release date of the upcoming film on Monday, June 19.

Taking to their social media handles, the banner shared the first look of Shahid and Kriti, which they unveiled in April earlier this year, and wrote, "Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023! Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever! Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar A Maddock Films production Stay tuned".

Shahid was most recently seen in the action thriller Bloody Daddy, which was an official remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night). The film premiered on JioCinema on June 9 and received mixed reviews with audiences appreciating the action but criticising the lack of story in the film.

On the other hand, Kriti's recent film Adipurush, in which she portrays Janaki (Sita) opposite Prabhas' Raghava (Rama), hit theatres last week on June 16. Though the film has set the box office on fire, it is being bashed by viewers for its pedestrian language and horrible visual effects.

Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023!



Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!



Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah

Produced by: Dinesh… pic.twitter.com/H9z6bt3n0X — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) June 19, 2023

The Haider actor has not announced any other films yet, while the Mimi actress will be seen in the action-thriller Ganapath - Part 1, headlined by Tiger Shroff, on Dussehra this year in October. The actress also has Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer The Crew in her pipeline.



READ | Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan reacted to teaser of their daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies