Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' steady at Box Office on fourth Tuesday

Kabir Singh is about to complete a month and apart from crossing Rs. 260-crore-mark, the movie is still going steady

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2019, 05:34 PM IST

Kabir Singh has been going steady even in its fourth week. The movie, which released on June 21, is about to complete a month since its release, but it doesn't wish to slow down any time soon. After becoming the highest grosser of 2019, Kabir Singh has been going on making records.

The movie gained momentum over the weekend. It doubled up on Sunday from Friday collections. The movie faced a major drop on Monday, however that is also not quite a concern considering it is the fourth week of its release and a working day.

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, which earned Rs. 1.65 crore on Monday, remained steady and went on to mint Rs. 1.60 crore on Tuesday too. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same by tweeting, "#KabirSingh [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.60 cr. Total: 263.19 cr. India biz."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is the remake of his Telugu blockbuster (debut directorial) film Arjun Reddy. The movie earned Rs. 50 crore at the Box Office and made Vijay Deverakonda an overnight star. It has worked a similar magic in the Hindi cinema and Shahid Kapoor has finally received his due as an actor.

