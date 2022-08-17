Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter dance to Aradhana song Roop Tera Mastana, video goes viral

"We got it from our mama", Shahid credited their mother Neliima Azeem as he captioned the dance clip, also featuring his brother Ishaan Khatter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:37 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter dance to Aradhana song Roop Tera Mastana, video goes viral
Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor, who started his career as a background dancer in the Hindi film industry with films like Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal, is known for his energetic dance moves in his popular songs like Gulaabo and Mauja Hi Mauja. On Wednesday, August 17, people got another opportunity to see his moves when the Kabir Singh star dropped a fun video with his brother Ishaan Khatter.

In the clip, Shahid and Ishaan are seen grooving on the reprised version of the popular retro track Roop Tera Mastana. Shahid credited their mother Neliima Azeem for their scintillating moves as he captioned the clip, "We got it from our mama". The video soon went spread like a wildfire on the social media.

Talking about the popular track Roop Tera Mastana, it was featured on Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in the 1969 blockbuster hit Aradhana directed by Shakti Samanta. The song has been composed by S. D. Burman, written by Anand Bakshi, and sung by Kishore Kumar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen next making his digital debut in the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi made by Raj & DK duo of The Family Man fame. The crime-thriller also features an ensemble of hugely talented actors such as Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait.

READ | Pippa teaser: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur starrer takes a deep dive into 1971 Indo-Pak war

On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter has two films lined up for release this year. The first one is the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, slated to release on November 2, in which he stars alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The other one is the war drama Pippa whose teaser was unveiled recently on the Independence Day. Based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Pippa releases in cinemas on December 2.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC recruitment scam: ED interrogates former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.