Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter dance to Aradhana song Roop Tera Mastana, video goes viral

Shahid Kapoor, who started his career as a background dancer in the Hindi film industry with films like Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal, is known for his energetic dance moves in his popular songs like Gulaabo and Mauja Hi Mauja. On Wednesday, August 17, people got another opportunity to see his moves when the Kabir Singh star dropped a fun video with his brother Ishaan Khatter.

In the clip, Shahid and Ishaan are seen grooving on the reprised version of the popular retro track Roop Tera Mastana. Shahid credited their mother Neliima Azeem for their scintillating moves as he captioned the clip, "We got it from our mama". The video soon went spread like a wildfire on the social media.

Talking about the popular track Roop Tera Mastana, it was featured on Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in the 1969 blockbuster hit Aradhana directed by Shakti Samanta. The song has been composed by S. D. Burman, written by Anand Bakshi, and sung by Kishore Kumar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen next making his digital debut in the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi made by Raj & DK duo of The Family Man fame. The crime-thriller also features an ensemble of hugely talented actors such as Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait.



On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter has two films lined up for release this year. The first one is the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, slated to release on November 2, in which he stars alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The other one is the war drama Pippa whose teaser was unveiled recently on the Independence Day. Based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Pippa releases in cinemas on December 2.