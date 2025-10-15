FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shahid Kapoor is proud of step-brother Ishaan Khatter, hugs him, pens heartfelt note on Homebound's success: 'Show them what you got'

Shahid Kapoor is happy with the love and appreciation his stepbrother, Ishaan Khatter, is getting from his latest movie, Homebound. Check out how Kabir Singh actor celebrated his little bro's success.

IANS

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 12:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shahid Kapoor cannot contain his delight as his brother Ishaan Khatter is receiving so much love and appreciation for his phenomenal performance in his latest release, Homebound. Ishaan's 'proudest cheerleader' took to his Instagram and posted a black and white photo of the brothers hugging.

Pouring his heart out, Shahid penned, "This boy is an artist that’s homebound. @ishaankhatter I'm so proud of you. It’s a joy to see you come into your own as an actor and express your inner self with honesty and commitment. You are going from strength to strength, and I can’t tell you how proud I feel. You go get 'em, boy. Show them what you got. Always your proudest cheerleader. (red heart emojis) (sic)."

Prior to this, Shahid's better half and Ishaan's sister-in-law, Mira Rajput Kapoor, also praised her brother-in-law for his performance in the film Homebound.

After witnessing the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial, Meera lauded Ishaan for his impactful acting in a heartfelt note on social media that read, “I had the privilege of watching Homebound and struggled on that day and for many days after to put into words how much I felt after watching it.(sic)”

“Few movies touch you in a way where silence is the loudest applause and tears are the honest review.” Lauding her brother-in-law, Mira wrote, “Ishaan, you have filled our hearts with pride. Fly with your magic and touch the world with your gift. Vishal Jethwa, I almost typed Chandan; you became him, and I still keep thinking about your performance. Thank you, Neeraj Ghaywan, for this," the entrepreneur added.

For the unaware, Homebound has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars this year, giving the team another reason to rejoice.

The movie talks about two childhood buddies from a small village in North India who dream of becoming police officers, hoping that the job will bring them the respect they have always craved. However, little did they know that, as they came closer to their goal, pressure and struggles would create problems in their friendship.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
