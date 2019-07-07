Shahid Kapoor is awestruck looking at wife Mira Rajput in a gorgeous black attire

While Shahid Kapoor is basking in the success of his latest outing Kabir Singh, his wife Mira Rajput is enjoying her time attending the wedding festivities of her friend. The star wife has been treating her Instagram followers with her gorgeous photos donning beautiful ethnic outfits. In one of the photos, Mira was seen wearing an ivory white embellished blouse with a blush pink tutu skirt. Mira captioned the photo as, "Never too old for a tutu skirt #bawagottan #summerwedding"

Now, she also shared a photo looking dainty in one-should black attire and a choker necklace. Nude lips, smokey eyes and wavy hairdo rounded her pretty look. She posted it stating, "nothing is ever the new black". Mesmerised Shahid left a cute comment on his wife's post. He posted a puppy face and a heart emoji." Check out Mira's photo and Shahid's comment below:

Meanwhile, Shahid thanked his fans after Kabir Singh garnered more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. He wrote on Instagram, "Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed the Indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here’s to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don’t have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story."