Shahid Kapoor hugs Mira Rajput as she plays Kabir Singh song on piano, Kiara Advani reacts

Credit: Mira Rajput/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in the Hindi film industry. They often share cute photos and videos with each other on Instagram and make their fans go awww.

In their recent video, Mira can be seen playing Shahid’s song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum from his hit film Kabir Singh, on piano. Shahid can be seen recording the video of the same. He can also be seen hugging Mira in the clip. This adorable video has won hearts on social media. This video will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Take a look:

Sharing the video, Mira wrote, “Will the real Kabir Singh please calm down Wait for it…” Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani, who played Preeti, commented, “Lovely,” with red emoji. Shahid's mother Neliima Azeem said, “Awesome.”

Netizens have also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “How badly I wish to be Mira Kapoor.” The second one said, “Shahid Why Did You Do That.” The third person said, “Bhai 'Preeti' nhi yaha pe 'Mira' bolna tha.” The fourth person wrote, “Omg you making me miss Kabir Singh.” Another said, “My heart just exploded.”

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput dropped an inside picture of her birthday bash with her actor-husband and thanked him for the "best memories." In her short and sweet note on Instagram, Mira, on the occasion of her 28th birthday, wrote that she's "never felt this way before" and thanked the "love of her life" husband Shahid Kapoor for making it a night to remember.

Read|Sooraj Barjatya reveals Shahid Kapoor got upset during Vivah, mocks him saying 'apni shaadi mein...'

Mira took to Instagram to share her picture where she can be seen striking a dance pose and flashes her big smile with Shahid. Along with the photo, she penned a heartfelt note that read, "I had the time of my life, and I've never felt this way before. The love of my life @shahidkapoor, thank you for the best memories! It was a night to remember. I'm one lucky girl. All my friends who came down, you mean the world to me and you know who you are. And thank you all for the wishes, I am so overwhelmed with your love and warmth. #anotherturnaroundthesun #28."