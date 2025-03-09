At IIFA Awards 2025, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor has given new hopes to every moviegoers who were hoping to see them together in the big screen, that too, with the sequel of their iconic blockbuster.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have given the biggest highlight of IIFA (International Indian Film Association) Awards 2025. The former couple, co-stars reunited at the IIFA Press Conference, and to everyone’s surprise, they interacted with a smile and even shared a warm hug. Ever since they reunited, netizens have gone gaga over the unexpected moment and they are demanding the sequel of their iconic romantic drama Jab We Met (2007).

DNA India meets Kabir Singh actor on the IIFA green carpet and informs him about 'crashing the internet' with their viral reunion. Ask him if he's interested in working with Kareena Kapoor again, with Jab We Met 2, Shahid acknowledges fans' request, and says, "Beta main actor hoon, woh writer sur director se pucho. But yeah, it's a fantastic film, and if somebody comes with a fantastic story, then why not. There can always be part two."

Watch Shahid Kapoor on working with Kareena Kapoor

In 2024, during Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, Kareena Kapoor ignored Shahid Kapoor while walking the red carpet, and their awkward interaction went viral. In a year, ex-flames, Kareena and Shahid reunited and fans are elated with the new beginning.

For the unversed, Kareena and Shahid were dating from 2004 to 2007. A few years later Kareena married Saif Ali Khan and Shahid married Mira Rajput. After their breakup, Imtiaz Ali-directed Jab We Met was their first film, and that's another reason behind its mega success.

Apart from Jab We Met, they have shared screen space in Fida (2004), Chup Chup Ke (2006), 36 China Town (2006), Milenge Milenge (2010), and Udta Punjab (2016). For the unversed, Jab We Met also stars Tarun Arora, Soumya Tandon, Pawan Malhotra, and late Dara Singh in key roles. Released in cinemas on October 25, 2007, Jab We Met was a critical and commercial blockbuster. Made in reported budget of Rs 15 crores, the film went on to collect Rs 50 crore.

