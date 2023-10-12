Shahid Kapoor has this to say about playing Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in their biopics: ‘They would maybe want…’

Shahid Kapoor reveals if he would play Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli in their biopics.

Shahid Kapoor who recently impressed fans with his role in Bloody Daddy, in a recent interview, answered one of the fan's questions asking him whether he would like to play Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in their biopics.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor who has starred in a couple of cricket-based films like Dil Bole Hadippa and Jersey, when asked about playing Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in their biopics, said, “The 2 people you are naming, I'm a big fan of theirs. Both Rohit and Virat. Actually, I am a huge cricket fan. I love watching cricket. I watch a lot of cricket. Sometimes, mere ko ghar pe bolte hai, 'kuch toh aur kar le, baith ke cricket dekhta hai' (Sometimes, I'm told at home, 'Do something. You just sit and watch cricket. I just love watching cricket. Main test match bhi dekh sakta hoon, one day, t20 I can watch (I can watch test matches as well as one-day internationals and t20s).”

He added, “There is a lot to learn from the sport I feel. There is a lot to learn. It's so pure. And the way that they go and put themselves out there every day is amazing. So it's a privilege to play either of their biopics but really, they would maybe want somebody who's much younger because they need to show the younger time in their life and all that, so I don't know.”

Post the question, the fan also said to Shahid Kapoor that he looked like Virat Kohli to which Shahid replied that Virat is younger to him and it should be the other way around. Later, the actor called Virat a good-looking man and admitted being his (Virat's) huge fan as well.

The actor also sent best wishes to Team India for their World Cup campaign and said, “They are playing amazing cricket. I mean I have watched the last few matches that they've played. And the way we won the finals (Asia Cup Finals), I don't know how many of you saw it; I mean I was really happy but really sad ki bada jaldi khatam ho gaya yaar. Thoda toh yaar, 50 runs aur bana lene dete yaar unko (I was really happy but really sad that it got over so fast. We could have let them score at least 50 more runs). They are playing so well. I think we have a great team and I am sure we have a chance at the World Cup this time.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in an untitled romantic drama by Maddock Films. He will be seen sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon for the very first time in the movie. The movie also stars Dharmendra and is scheduled to hit the theatres next year.

